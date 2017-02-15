WSFA to holding Tax Action Line Thursday

WSFA 12 News along with volunteers from the Alabama Society of CPAs will be holding a tax action line Thursday.

This tax action hotline will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will offer free professional tax help. The CPA volunteers will be prepared to answer most any tax related question.

Call 420-0212 with your questions.

Some of the most popular questions are related to tax deductions, who qualifies for those deductions and what you need to apply for them.

If you're planning to call the hotline make sure you have your tax documents ready.

