Attorney: Gov. Bentley will 'cooperate fully' with AG investigation

Newly appointed Alabama Attorney General Steven T. Marshall has announced his recusal from an investigation of Gov. Robert Bentley by the AG's office. Marshall's recusal and the appointment of former Montgomery County District Attorney Ellen Brooks to lead the investigation confirm what has long been rumored but never confirmed: that Bentley is under investigation.

Gov. Bentley's attorney, William Athanas, issued a statement saying "it would be inappropriate for the Governor to comment on the substance of this matter. The Governor plans to cooperate fully in the Attorney General's investigation."

Marshall was appointed by Gov. Bentley on Friday to be the AG following Luther Strange's appointment to the U.S. Senate. On Monday, Marshall was formally introduced and vowed to continue the work of the AG's office corruption unit and prosecute public officials who break the ethics laws.

He met with the corruption unit Tuesday morning to determine if Bentley was the target of an AG investigation. He said during his introduction that if Bentley was in fact under investigation, he would personally recuse himself due to the perceived suspicion of bias.

“l have prosecuted people I go to church with, worked with, and I have had dinner with and know otherwise,” Marshall stated. "But I also understand the circumstances of this appointment, and it is such people could believe I could not be fair, and if that’s the case, then it’s my obligation to recuse. And I will.”

Wednesday's notice of recusal made note of Marshall's predecessor's note, dated Nov. 3, in which Strange requested that the House Judiciary Committee cease its own Bentley investigation until related work of the AG's office was completed.

“After meeting with the staff of the Special Prosecutions Division of the Attorney General’s Office concerning the status of a possible investigation of Governor Bentley, I have determined to recuse myself from the aforementioned related work and have appointed former Montgomery County District Attorney Ellen Brooks to serve as supernumerary district attorney leading the investigation," Marshall wrote on Wednesday.

"After I took the oath of office, I pledged to the people of Alabama that my first priority as Attorney General would be to determine if my recusal from a possible investigation was necessary," Marshall explained. "Over the following 48 hours, I met with my special prosecutions staff, made the decision to personally recuse, and I appointed Ellen Brooks to lead the investigation. I believe this course of action fulfills my commitment to the people that this matter be handled thoroughly and fairly.”

Brooks has a long career in the legal field, including 35 years of work in the Montgomery County DA's office. She served as the county DA from 1993 until 2014 when she announced her retirement.

"Ellen is an experienced prosecutor handling a variety of matters throughout her career and I am confident she will ensure that all the facts are pursued in this investigation," Marshall said.

There is a push in the Alabama House to restart the impeachment process,? though the speaker indicatedTuesday that won't resume in the next week as was initially believed.

However, following Wednesday's revelations, Speaker Mac McCutcheon issued this statement:

“Because an impeachment resolution has been filed, the House has a constitutional duty to gather needed information, examine the facts, and take a public vote on whether to forward articles of impeachment to the Senate. As a retired law enforcement officer, I am hesitant to take any immediate action that would impede, hamper, or compromise an on-going investigation being led by the Attorney General’s Office. But, as Speaker of the House, I am determined that we will fulfill our constitutional obligation.”

A resolution being floated to representatives claims Bentley violated campaign finance law by failing to timely disclose a $50,000 loan he made to his campaign committee and alleges Bentley failed to faithfully execute the laws of this state by refusing to call a special election required by law to fill the vacancy left by U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions.

