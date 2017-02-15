Former Mosses mayor sentenced following felony ethics conviction

A former mayor has been sentenced to a Montgomery County penitentiary following a hearing Wednesday. Walter Hill, the former mayor of the town of Mosses in Lowndes County, has been sentenced to five years, with three years in prison followed by two years of probation, according to Attorney General Steven Marshall's Office.

Hill entered a guilty plea on Jan. 6 to felony ethics violations for using his office for personal gain, according to then-Attorney General Luther Strange's office.

Hill admitted to using his office to personally benefit for a total of $25,370. He resigned the day before pleading guilty in Montgomery County Circuit Court. Had he not resigned, Hill would have been automatically removed from office upon a conviction.

The mayor admitted to pocketing the money over a 3-year period dating back to 2012.

Strange's office said Hill used town funds to help him make child support payments through fraudulent records, handed out unauthorized payroll checks to town employees, and deposited that money into his personal account in Montgomery County.

Hill also gave himself reimbursement payments for property lost in a fire at his home that was not covered by insurance, according to Strange, and paid himself six monthly stipend payments without authorization or approval.

Hill will pay full restitution to Mosses, according to the Attorney General's office.

Hill spent 17 years as mayor of Mosses and 8 of those years as the EMA director of Lowndes County. He was previously convicted in 2014 on a charge of misdemeanor ethics charges but retained his office.

