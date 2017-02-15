Hits for Heroes event returns to give back to the military

The Hits for Heroes event is back for year number five in the Wiregrass and it looks to be one of the biggest ones to date.

"We have 43 teams participating over a two-week span and they range from Panama City, Dothan, Enterprise, Niceville, Florida, up to Bibb County Alabama, near Tuscaloosa," said coordinator Angela Dunning.

The annual event is held at Northcutt Field in Dothan and at locations in Ozark and Enterprise with its sole purpose to give back to those in the military.

"We wanted to raise money for a cause we could all be a part of and the military, of course, touches everyone," said Dunning. "We have our freedom because those who have sacrificed. While doing so, we're raising the awareness with these young people in all these schools of saying thank you to a veteran, saying thank you to a man or woman in uniform, and realizing it is a sacrifice. It's not just something they choose to do because it's their line of work."

Last year alone, over $53,000 was given to the USO and Jeep Sullivan's Outdoor Adventures.

With so many family ties to the military in the Wiregrass, Dunning said the team's get a lot more out of this event.

"The coaches like that the boys are interacting with that," said Dunning. "We do a 5th inning stretch where we recognize kids and coaches on each team that have military family members that we can just say thank you for your family's sacrifice. So, they just enjoy coming."

The Hits for Heroes event will kick off Saturday at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremonies taking place at 3 p.m.

