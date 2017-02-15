Amanda: Briefly seasonable, then another warm up!

After a few showers and storms marched through Alabama late last night and early this morning, our overall weather pattern has flipped 180 degrees. Cooler and drier air is now back in places across the state, and that is helping the sunshine dominate the sky late on this Wednesday afternoon. It is a tad bit on the breezy side as high pressure is moving on into place over the Southeast; northwesterly winds behind the departed cold front has brought much cooler and drier air southward today. Clouds from this morning have cleared and temperatures have warmed to seasonable upper 50s and low 60s, but as the wind calms tonight we could be in for some chilly temperatures.

Tonight: Tonight is the perfect night for some good radiational cooling, winds will calm down significantly and the sky will be clear so overnight lows will likely drop down into the 30s for many tonight.

Consistency is Key: If you have enjoyed the weather today, then you will like what we have to offer for the next day or so. Expect a few cooler mornings followed by moderating temperatures during the afternoon with highs in the low 60s for Thursday and then upper 60s by Friday. The rest of this workweek also looks to remain on the dry side.

Next Batch of Rain: A few showers could pop up on radar as early as Friday evening and last into the start of our day on Saturday; the overall best chance for seeing rain will linger mostly in our southern counties, but everyone will have an equal opportunity to see a few hit or miss showers in central Alabama, too. If we do end up seeing any raindrop, it looks to be light in both intensity and coverage. Also, storms don't look to be an issue as the amount of instability in the atmosphere by then will be negligible.

You're Getting Warmer: If you are a fan of the temperatures being above average, especially during the middle of winter, then you will definitely like the second half of our 7-day forecast. After that quick batch of potential rain passes through the state by Saturday afternoon, warmer and drier air will invade the area and hang around for a little while. Highs will gradually climb into the 70s by the second half of weekend and above average conditions looks to follow us into the new workweek as well!!

