Montgomery's Valiant Cross Academy to benefit from downtown Mardi Gras event

Valiant Cross Academy has made major gains since it first opened its doors in 2015. Anthony Brock, who serves as Head of School for the academy, said the school is now fully accredited.

It also has gone from its original enrollment of 30 sixth grade boys, to 60 sixth and seventh-grade boys. Brock and the rest of the school’s founders aren’t even close to stopping.

“We’re going to go up one grade per year,” Brock stated. “Eventually, we will be sixth through twelfth grade.”

Eighty percent of the boys who attend Valiant Cross Academy live in west Montgomery, according to Brock. The other 20 percent come from “other areas”. Brock also said about one-third of the students who attend the school receive some sort of scholarship.

Now, that the school is accredited, it receives state funding. However, Brock said it is very limited and does little to cover the actual expenses of running the school and meeting the needs of the students whose tuition covers things like their uniform and laptop.

It costs about $10,500 for each scholar who attends the academy. The school relies heavily on private donors and fundraising. Brock said he never wants a family’s finances to be the reason its student cannot attend Valiant Cross Academy, which is why he said he is so thankful the school will be the major beneficiary from this year’s Downtown Business Association Mardi Gras celebration on Saturday.

Brock said the academy’s mission is simple, yet crucial.

“We’re intentional about loving on our young men,” Brock said. “We’re raising leaders that are going to come back and impact their communities. We like to put layer upon layer of strong, Godly men in front of them.”

Even with so many positive programs in place, Brock said he and his team are only getting started.

