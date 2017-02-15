Selma prepares to host Bridge Crossing Jubilee to commemorate 'Bloody Sunday'

The Bridge Crossing Jubilee will commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery March and "Bloody Sunday" from March 2-7.

"Bloody Sunday" refers to March 7, 1965, when marchers, crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge, were stopped and beaten by state troopers and local police, with over fifty protesters being hospitalized.

This event, says Alabama Sen. Hank Sanders, is the biggest annual event dealing with civil rights in the United States and is a celebration, a memorial and an educational opportunity for everyone who attends. The event will include conversations about present and future potential issues.

"This is a critical time for voting rights, so we have to find ways to protect voting rights," said Sanders. "We have to find ways to move forward in that endeavor. There's just so much, when you have that many events, there's just so much to do. It's something for everybody, and that's why people come far and near."

About 40 to 50 events, mostly free, will be held throughout the week. People from all over the world are expected to attend the workshops, performances, and presentations remembering the civil rights history in Selma.

Though the President of the United States is usually invited to the event, this year, President Donald Trump was not invited.

