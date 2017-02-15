Annual Mardi Gras celebration set for Saturday in Millbrook

The Millbrook Revelers' annual Mardi Gras celebration is set for Saturday at Village Green Park.

The event will feature a Mardi Gras parade, along with over 70 vendors, for food and merchandise.

The Millbrook Revelers' judged a coloring contest this year, and the winners will escort the Mardi Gras King and Queen through the park for the Umbrella Stroll.

Vendors will open at 9 a.m. and the Umbrella Stroll will be at 10:15 a.m. The parade will begin at noon.

More information can be found at http://www.millbrookrevelers.org/.

