Does It Work: StepFX Activity Tracker

With so many devices on the market, the decision regarding an effective activity tracker may be overwhelming to some. On this edition of Does it Work, we take one of the many available trackers and put it to the test.

The Copper Fit StepFX Activity Tracker is one of the cheaper options in the world of activity trackers. Retail stores like Target and Sears sell the product for $19.99, plus tax. That's a steal when compared to the Fitbit Charge 2, which starts at $129, plus tax, at the same location.

Setup is a breeze with this activity tracker since it is not compatible with an app or mobile device. All that's required by the user is simply plugging in the battery that's provided. Once the tracker is turned on, you strap it around your wrist just like a normal watch and you're well on your way.

The tracker accurately accounts for steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, and all while keeping time. It also has an easy to read display, allowing for users of all ages to comprehend through the tracker's real-time data.

No, it may not be the most advanced tracker on the market, but it delivers on what it's advertised to do. So it's safe to say this product works.

