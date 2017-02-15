Andalusia woman cheers on Super Bowl champion grandson

Era Andrews is possibly the biggest New England Patriots fan you will meet in south Alabama.

Why is Era a Patriots fan? No. 60 is why.

Era's grandson is David Andrews - the starting center for the Super Bowl Champions.

"My heart just swells. I'm just so proud of him," Andrews said.

Era is a lifelong Andalusia resident.

Her son Jeff, David's father, is a 1976 graduate of Andalusia High School.

David went to high school at Wesleyan School in Georgia. He played collegiately at the University of Georgia where he started 40 games.

He went undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft before signing with the Patriots as a free agent on May 8, 2015.

David started 11 games for the Patriots in his rookie season in 2015 and started every game during this year's Super Bowl run for New England.

Era beams when pointing out pictures of David scattered through her house. She's been smiling nonstop since Super Bowl 51.

"It was awesome. It was a dream of his, and it was fulfilled, and it was just awesome to see it," Andrews said.

Era watched the Super Bowl at a party in Daphne.

Era never lost hope, even when David's Patriots were down by 25.

"I was trying to help them and tell them what to do. I have seen them come back before, and I just kept thinking surely they were going to come back. I've never seen a game like that. We were all just so excited," Era said.

Excited might be an understatement. Even though grandson David is a Super bowl Champion now, his relationship with Granny is the same as it has always been - simple phone call away.

"On the field he's like a Grizzly bear. At home he's like a teddy bear," Era said.

"She's one of my biggest fans, and I'm one of her biggest fans, especially when she cooks," David Andrews said over the phone.

In the off-season, David is just a short drive away. He's soon to be married and living in Roswell, GA.

Era said she's ready to try on David's Super Bowl ring.

"Oh yes, yes I can hardly wait. I love rings. He doesn't like rings ordinarily. I said he's getting two this year so he's going to have to learn to like them," Andrews said.

