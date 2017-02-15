Rally held at Statehouse to support midwife practice in Alabama

19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
A Turkish man on board a Honolulu-bound flight tried to break into the cockpit Friday before being subdued by passengers and flight crew, who used duct tape, pillows and blankets to make sure he couldn't get out of his seat.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
It's been almost three weeks since a 14-year-old Bellingrath Middle School Student was shot and killed minutes after school let out for the day. A Montgomery church just steps away from where the incident took place is taking a stand against violence. Hosted by the Community Congregational Church, the inaugural Prayer Walk for Peace, aims to bring nearby churches, community groups and concerned citizens together this weekend.More >>
The owners of a popular Macon County eatery just lost their home and belongings in a house fire and their employees and customers are doing what they can to pay it forward to the caring couple.More >>
Pike Animal Shelter Director Jacqueline Meeks said the shelter has received large numbers of animals since it opened back in November.More >>
The Alabama Senate has voted to adjourn for the 2017. The House continues working at this hour.More >>
The Wellness Coalition is working to fight "food deserts," areas with limited access to fresh and healthy foods.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
A Selma man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 37-year-old victim on May 11.More >>
Bryan police said that two suspects are in custody after Brazos County Sheriff Office conducted a traffic stop Friday afternoon.More >>
