Rally held at Statehouse to support midwife practice in Alabama

The Alabama Birth Coalition held a rally in front of the Alabama Statehouse Wednesday morning in support of legislation that would allow midwives to practice in Alabama.

"It's being sponsored by Representative [Ken] Johnson. It's the Childbirth Freedom Act and it's just to license and regulate certified professional midwives in the state," said Courtney Sirmon, Vice President of the Alabama Birth Coalition.

It's not illegal for midwives to operate in Alabama, they just need a license. But that is something the state stopped giving out in the 70's, making options for moms very limited.

"Very difficult to find and it's illegal in Alabama now to be attended. I could give birth at home by myself or the mailman can deliver my baby but a certified professional midwife, who's skilled, and licensed, and experienced, can't legally," said Brianna Baker, a mother who supports midwifery.

With other states, like Tennessee, offering licenses for Midwifery, some parents are having what they call border babies.

"So she was born over the border into Tennessee. I had to travel two and a half hours to receive care from a licensed, certified professional midwife," Baker said.

According to the coalition, only 29 of 67 counties in Alabama have a hospital with obstetrics. That's why this bill could be a huge help for those who live in rural areas.

"Not everyone can travel two and a half hours many, many times during their pregnancy," Baker said. "That's a privilege that I have but there are some that don't and they deserve to be able to have a safe birth and pre-natal care as well."

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.