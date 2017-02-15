Report shows Montgomery Co. drivers pay hefty cost due to deficient roadways

A new report reveals bad roads in the capital city are costing area drivers hundreds of dollars every year.

The National Transportation Research Group, TRIP, conducted the study on roadways throughout the state.

Take a drive through Montgomery, either city, county, or state roadways, and it doesn't take long to notice there are issues.

In fact, TRIP found that, on average, Montgomery area drivers are paying $1,296 annually. That number is based on higher vehicle operating costs, traffic crashes, and congestion-related delays.

Not only is it financially a burden for drivers, experts say this impacts the entire state economically.

"Roads are the artery of commerce in Alabama," said William Canary, President for the Business Council of Alabama. "To keep us competitive with neighboring states, we must invest responsibly in our state and local infrastructure."

Local leaders are quick to point out they are trying to improve conditions.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange tells us, over the past three years $15 million was spent to pave 130 miles of streets, but now there are 150 miles of poorly rated streets that need work.

There are talks the federal government could send money to local governments to improve infrastructure but Strange says even if that's the case if municipalities have to match that funding, it does no good.

"Today's program calls for at least a 20 percent match by the locals for the state funds. If you can't make that match, then you don't get the funds. We've got hundreds of projects and we are looking at about $80 million of projects, that would be around $16 million to match and that's a big number when we need to also have police and fire and things like that," explains Strange. "We've got to figure out a partnership on how to get more revenue into the entire system so the counties and the rural roads and the city streets and the connector streets all get funded over a multi-year plan."

The hope is lawmakers will take notice of the study and the issues facing local and state government when it comes to infrastructure and take action.

"There's a conversation going on about an increase in fuel tax statewide, maybe three percent, maybe six percent," claims Strange. "If everybody had $1,300 to spend other than putting it in their car, that's a lot of taxation that would come back to the locals and to the state where other goods and services would be purchased. More revenues would come to those municipalities and government and state, that would be a good thing as well. So, if we can eliminate our congestion, if we can speed up traffic safely, that would be a good thing."

Taking a look at the five major cities in our state, Montgomery drivers fair the best compared to, for instance, Birmingham where deficient roads reportedly cost drivers more than $1,600 every year.

TRIP held press conferences in all largest urban areas Wednesday with area leaders in hopes of spreading the message of road and bridge conditions and the importance of funding better roadways.

You can see the in-depth TRIP report here

