Lee Generals' basketball team playing with one common goal

It was almost a year ago that standout point guard for the Lee Generals, Rod Scott, was killed in a tragic car accident.

Scott was a Jacksonville State commit that transferred to Lee from St. Jude for his junior season.

"When Rod was on the court, you knew what time it is," said senior guard Jon Butler.

Scott brought an undeniable presence and talent to the roster that will never be replaced.

"I always smile when I talk about Rod," said Lee head coach Bryant Johnson. "It's impossible not to because he always did and all you can think about is the positive attitude he brought to the court every day."

Heading into regional play at the Acadome, Lee sits at number one in the state and on a 28-3 record. That record is eerily similar to the one Scott brought with him to the Generals from St. Jude.

What the 12 seniors on the Generals' roster have endured together have provided some of the toughest lessons teenagers can learn. But for them, the most important thing they can do as a team is 'do it for Rod,' win a State Championship for Rod.

