Disaster in California highlights Alabama dam safety

As thousands of northern California residents try and return home, could what happened at Oroville Dam happen here in Alabama?

Alabama Power operates 14 dams and officials say a robust inspection program keeps the focus on safety.

For Mike Jordan, it's just the right thing to do.

"It's critical,” said Jordan, Southern Division Area Manager with Alabama Power.

Jordan says Alabama Power has a long history with their dam inspection program, dating back over 50 years.

"Alabama Power is diligent in inspecting [and] making sure the facilities are safe, that any issue we see is immediately reported,” said Jordan.

Every dam is inspected twice a week.

“They're looking for anything unusual, whether it be seepage, whether it be something that doesn't appear normal, they're reporting all of those. So it's an opportunity for us to lay eyes on that facility twice a week to make sure if there might be a small problem or maybe something that looks a little abnormal, that's reported quickly,” said Jordan.

In addition to weekly checklists and inspections, annual surveys are conducted by a safety engineer and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

"There are overlaps between our inspection; the inspections that the Energy Regulatory Commission is also doing as well as inspections from an outside third party,” said Jordan.

Officials say inspectors walk every inch of every dam and thanks in part to what they're doing daily, weekly and annually, what happened in California is unlikely to happen here.

Each of Alabama Power’s 14 hydroelectric facilities has an emergency action plan, including regular training exercises with area EMA offices.

"In the unlikely event that there's a breach, the emergency action plan would put steps in place. Who do we call? The communication plan is one part of it. It also allows people to know the area impacted were there to be a failure,” said Jordan.

Residents that live and work near Thurlow Dam see these safety protocols first hand.

"They keep up with everything. I mean they inspect everything, they do their job,” said Genie Willoughby, who passes through the area to get to work each day.

In light of the situation in California, for folks like Jordan, the process is more than just a checklist.

"If there might be an issue, we catch it before it becomes a catastrophic issue,” said Jordan.

Once every five years, an independent outside expert conducts an exhaustive audit of the condition and stability of each dam.

