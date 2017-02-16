Eric: Sunshine now, showers sunshine Saturday

Let's be honest. We're spoiled. Temperatures in the 30s this morning might as well be -20 to us with how warm we've been. Coats are a must and the heaters will be running in the car on your way to work. But the overall forecast today and tomorrow is wonderful. As upper low approaches this weekend, meaning rain could be a player by Saturday...

TODAY: High pressure rules the day with sinking air limiting any kind of cloud cover. Bright blue skies will carry temperatures into the lower 60s this afternoon, which is completely average for middle February. Clear skies tonight will put us in a similar position to where we are now with lows in the 30s, but generally above freezing.

FRIDAY: Warmer air kicks back in tomorrow with highs topping out around 70. Most of the day will remain sunny to partly cloudy, but clouds will start to thicken after dark. We'll be turning our attention to an upper-level low approaching from the west that could allow a few showers to develop after midnight.

SATURDAY: We have a lot of events and outdoor activities planned this Saturday, so this forecast is an important one. The upper low will swing overhead. Cold air aloft will help aid in the development of off/on showers from morning through evening. A few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out, but severe weather is not currently expected.

Upper level lows offer a different flavor in terms of planning a day around rain possibilities. There won't be a well-defined cold front to track where we can narrow rain chances down to a detailed window. The influence of the upper low will likely keep a threat for scattered rain in the picture for much if not all of Saturday. It won't rain everywhere. It won't rain all day. In fact, there will be select locations that either stay mainly dry or get large chunks of the day dry. But there will be others that spend the day wetter overall. Such is the nature of upper lows.

Overall rainfall totals will not be excessive with model guidance keeping most areas at less than half an inch of water by the evening. My best advice would be to have a backup option just in case, but don't cancel anything at this time. Again, we do not anticipate Saturday to be a washout.

Behind this upper level low, skies will clear Sunday and temperatures will rapidly spike upward. Highs Sunday will be in the middle 70s and could approach 80 degrees Monday.

