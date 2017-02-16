Photo captures heartwarming moment at Chilton County Courthouse

The Chilton County Sheriff's Office is praising one of their own, Sergeant Keller, for arming himself with crayons and taking the time to color with a little girl, while her mother attended court.

A Facebook post on the sheriff office's page captured the scene. Using a courthouse bench as a surface, the deputy helped the girl fill in a coloring book in order to keep her entertained as she waited to rejoin her mother.

With more than 2000 likes and nearly 700 shares, the Facebook post is displaying support and admiration for the deputy.The Chilton County Sheriff's Office thanks Keller for his thoughtfulness and community care.

