Multiple Corvettes damaged in AL interstate wreck

Several brand new Chevy Corvettes that were being carried on a transport trailer probably won't end up in someone's driveway anytime soon.

Alabama State Troopers responded to a multivehicle crash Thursday that involved two 18-wheelers, one carrying the pricey cars. The crash happened on Interstate 65 near Chilton County.

While no one was injured in the crash, several of the sports cars took a beating. Photos provided by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency showed at least three 'Vettes with heavy damage, two of which were hanging from the rear of the car carrier.

Alabama State Trooper Sgt. Steve Jarrett said the crash closed one southbound lane while officials worked to clear the scene. Another crash happened around 9 a.m. not far away and involved an overturned travel trailer.

Both crashes have since been cleared.

