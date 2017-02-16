Watch Live: Pres. Trump Announces New Labor Secretary Nominee

The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
Deputy Interior Minister Ali Asghar Ahmadi told journalists earlier in the day that more than 40 million Iranians voted in Friday's election. That puts turnout above 70 percent.More >>
Of the 10 horses in the Preakness, half were not in the Kentucky Derby, putting all on eyes the two frontrunners, but Always Dreaming faded in the second half of the race and Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire just before the wire to take the win.More >>
Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.More >>
Report: Trump tells Russian visitors his firing of 'nut job' Comey as FBI director took off the pressure he was feeling from investigation.More >>
Showers and storms continue to increase from the south and west this afternoon.More >>
As he looks ahead to speech in Saudi Arabia, Trump considers toning down anti-Muslim rhetoric that marked his campaign.More >>
Former Alabama football coach Gene Stallings is resting comfortably at his Paris, TX ranch two days after suffering a minor stroke.More >>
NAACP president to leave office as civil rights group undertakes changes in mission and goals.More >>
Sheriff Blake Dorning announced today that on May 20, that Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a stabbing in progress in the 100 block of Hammonds Rd. Harvest, Alabama 35749. Upon the Deputies arrival, they discovered Mr. Twan Lanier Carter, 51 years of age suffering from critical injuries. The victim was transported via ambulance to Huntsville Hospital. Unfortunately, the victim has succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later. The Mad...More >>
I love road trips. There is something soul-satisfying about jumping into a car and heading out with only a general idea of where you're going and what you're going to do.More >>
