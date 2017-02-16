Dothan man facing sexual abuse charges

A Dothan man is facing multiple charges including one relates to sexual abuse, according to police.

Dothan police officials say 43-year-old Robert Duane Pearson II has been charged with sexual abuse first degree and two counts of attempted assault first degree.

Pearson was taken to the Dothan City Jail. His bond has not been set at this time.

