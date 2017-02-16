AL joins 26 state amicus brief in support of 2nd amendment rights

Alabama Attorney General Steven T. Marshall has filed an amicus brief in support of second amendment rights by challenging the constitutionality of a gun restriction in California.

The briefing, which was file along with 25 other states, challenges the gun restriction barring the rights of citizens in San Diego to carry handguns outside their home for self-defense.

“The Second Amendment establishes the right of Americans to bear arms,” said Attorney General Steven T. Marshall. “The Constitution does not limit that right to the interior of one’s own home, yet that is effectively what the sheriff of San Diego County has dictated to local residents. As a result, most of the citizens of San Diego County today cannot open carry or concealed carry outside their property, even for self-defense. This unconstitutional limitation on the Second Amendment must be challenged, and I am proud to lead a 26-State court filing to the U.S. Supreme Court opposing this unlawful gun ban.”

The brief, filed in the case of Edward Peruta v State of California, argues that the U.S. Supreme Court should grant certiorari on the question of whether the fundamental right to bear arms for self-defense extends beyond the home.

According to the briefing, “The San Diego County sheriff’s licensing scheme effectively bans the core right to bear arms for ordinary, law-abiding citizens and, consequently violates the Second Amendment. The experience of amici States demonstrates that the restrictions on bearing arms in San Diego County cannot withstand any level of scrutiny. Although the amici States share the same compelling interests in protecting the health and safety of their citizens, they have been able to do so without curtailing the fundamental right of their citizens to bear arms.”

Other states included in the briefing are: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.