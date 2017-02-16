Alabama export totals set new record

Automobiles listed as one of Alabama's main exports. (Source: The Office of Alabama Governor Robert Bentley)

Gov. Robert Bentley announced Thursday that Alabama-made product exports totaled approximately $20.6 billion in 2016, setting a new record for yearly export totals. This total breaks the 2012 record, which was $19.6 billion.

Alabama-made automobiles, aircraft parts, chemicals, and metals were exported to 189 countries last year, according to Alabama Department of Commerce’s Office of International Trade. Their value rose 6.4 percent compared to 2015.

"These exports continue to be powerful growth engines for out state by supporting their communities through job creation,” Gov. Bentley said.

Canada, China, Germany, Mexico and the United Kingdom are top markets for Alabama products, according to Commerce Department data.

