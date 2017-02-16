Amanda: Seasonable afternoon ahead

Rest of the Day: After finding ourselves somewhere in the 30s early on this Thursday morning, things are looking much more comfortable in time for the afternoon Thursday. Highs stay seasonable in the low 60s under an abundance of sunshine.

We have been very spoiled this month with warmer than average temperatures, and those do look to make a return to the forecast soon, but does it come at the cost of some rain in time for the weekend?

Next Chance for Rain: After a few days of calm and sunny conditions (Friday looks like slightly cloudier version of Thursday with highs warmer into the upper 60s/low 70s), we will be turning our attention to our next weather maker… a low pressure system from the west will set up over Mississippi by late Friday night; this could bring some very isolated rain chances into our forecast as early as the overnight into Saturday, but the best chance for seeing some rain looks to come in time for the start of the day around sunrise.

Since it is a weekend (and a weekend with a lot of events planned) we will be keeping a close eye on the potential showers. Once all is said and done, accumulating rain looks to remain under 1”. The general notion all the computer models are suggesting is this looks to be a low impact event with just some hit or miss showers throughout the early half of the day and a few rumbles possible, but not likely for everyone. A good idea if you plan to be out and about to start your weekend is to keep your WSFA First Alert weather app handy. The forecast is not cookie cutter and the same for each and every town, so having that will help you pinpoint and track any showers that could interrupt your plans.

Big Warm Up: Behind this upper level low, a deep layer ridge will amplify and build into the region. This will help the sky to clear on out and for temperatures to rebound nicely in time for the second half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will likely be in the mid 70s with even warmer air possible for the start of the new workweek… some 80 degree readings can’t be ruled out in time for Monday and Tuesday.

