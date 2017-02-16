Rod Scott seat belt bill clears Alabama Senate, headed for House

The Roderic Deshaun Scott Seat Belt Safety Act passed in the Alabama Senate Tuesday and will advance to the Alabama House, according to a news release from Senate Minority Leader's office.

The bill, if passed into law, would require all passengers in an operating vehicle to wear a seatbelt. The current law requires front seat passengers to wear safety belts.

Rod Scott during his time playing with the Lee Generals. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Senate Minority Leader Quinton T. Ross Jr. introduced the bill. The bill references a March 3 traffic accident, in which a Lee High School student, Roderic Scott, was ejected from the vehicle along with two other passengers in the back seat. He was not wearing a seat belt, and he died from his injuries on March 4.

Thousands of deaths could be prevented each year if all passengers of vehicles wore safety belts, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

