Holman prison employee arrested on drug trafficking, other charges

The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.More >>
Deputy Interior Minister Ali Asghar Ahmadi told journalists earlier in the day that more than 40 million Iranians voted in Friday's election. That puts turnout above 70 percent.More >>
Report: Trump tells Russian visitors his firing of 'nut job' Comey as FBI director took off the pressure he was feeling from investigation.More >>
Madison County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing in progress just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.More >>
Motorists traveling on I-65 northbound should not experience any further delays after a crash near the area of the I-85/I-65 interchange.More >>
Of the 10 horses in the Preakness, half were not in the Kentucky Derby, putting all on eyes the two frontrunners, but Always Dreaming faded in the second half of the race and Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire just before the wire to take the win.More >>
Showers and storms continue to increase from the south and west this afternoon.More >>
As he looks ahead to speech in Saudi Arabia, Trump considers toning down anti-Muslim rhetoric that marked his campaign.More >>
Former Alabama football coach Gene Stallings is resting comfortably at his Paris, TX ranch two days after suffering a minor stroke.More >>
NAACP president to leave office as civil rights group undertakes changes in mission and goals.More >>
