Holman prison employee arrested on drug trafficking, other charges

An Alabama Department of Corrections employee has been arrested and charged with attempting to smuggle illegal contraband into the prison where he was employed, according to a statement released Thursday by the ADOC.

Investigators arrested longtime ADOC employee Curtis Andrews, 64, of Mobile, after he allegedly attempted to smuggle drugs into Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

Authorities said a dog assigned to the ADOC K-9 Drug Unit was being used in a patrol of the facility's parking lot when it alerted on Andrews' vehicle.

Officers detained Andrews, who has been with ADOC since 1990 and was the manager of Holman's canteen. Investigators subsequently found several packages concealed in his clothing that were wrapped in tape.

After examining the packages, it was found Andrews was in possession of 179 grams of synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine.

The ADOC employee resigned his position after being charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband, and trafficking. He's being held at the Escambia County Jail.

