UPDATE: 7 injured in Thursday afternoon crash on Hwy. 231 near Troy

Alabama State Troopers say a total of seven people were injured, including two critically, after a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon near Troy.

Troopers responded to the crash on U.S. Hwy. 231 south of Troy at Pike County Road 3304.

On scene, first responders tended to injuries of seven people. Two victims who were critically injured were transported to Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery while five others with injuries described as "serious" were taken to Troy Regional Medical Center.

Troopers closed Hwy. 231 for more than an hour while working the scene. It has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

