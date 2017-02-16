Tuskegee University Archives release historic audio recordings

In honor of Black History Month, the Tuskegee University Libraries released a collection of historic audio recordings dating back to the 1950s.

By accessing Tuskegee University's Archives Repository website, people around the world can listen to never before heard speeches given by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Jackie Robinson and Muhammad Ali.

These recordings were transferred from two sides of a 7-inch reel-to-reel tape preserved in the Tuskegee University Archives' TCA audio collection.

The recordings include speeches by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at a Tuskegee Civic Association meeting on July of 1957, Jackie Robinson at the same meeting two years later and Muhammad Ali at a Tuskegee game in 1966.

Visit http://archive.tuskegee.edu/archive/ to listen to the recordings.

