1 Staton Correctional inmate stabbed to death, second charged with capital murder

An inmate at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore has died after being stabbed during an altercation with another inmate, according to Alabama Department of Corrections officials.

Investigators say corrections officers found inmate Grant Mickens, 35, around 9:40 a.m. in the prison yard. He'd been stabbed multiple times in the back, chest, and arms. He died approximately 10 minutes later in the facility’s health care unit for emergency treatment.

Another inmate, Demetric Horsley, 31, has been detained as a suspect in Mickens' death and is charged with capital murder.

ADOC authorities said Horsley used a makeshift knife, which was recovered.

Horsley was already serving a life sentence for a 2005 murder conviction out of Mobile County. Mickens was serving a 22-year sentence for a 2002 first-degree robbery conviction in Shelby County.

No other inmates were involved in the incident, according to ADOC.

Staton is a medium custody level correctional facility designed for 508 inmates with a population of 1,382, or 272 percent occupancy rate, ADOC said in a statement.

The facility is on lockdown while the ADOC investigates the stabbing.

