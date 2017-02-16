AL couple indicted on multiple federal drug, weapons charges

The case allowed law enforcement to remove various firearms from the streets, including automatic/semi-automatic weapons. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

US Attny George Beck, Jr. announces counts against two defendants involving guns and meth. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A Butler County couple has been indicted on numerous federal drugs and weapons charges, according to U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama, George Beck Jr.

William Edward Robinson, 44, and Sandra Wright Taylor, 53, were indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple charges, including:

Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Possession of firearms in connection with drug distribution

Possession of firearms while being a convicted felon

Criminal use of the United States Mail

Maintaining a drug-involved premise

Illegal possession of a machine gun

Beck said the Greenville couple locally distributed illegal drugs they got through the mail. A search of their home netted numerous firearms, including an illegal machine gun. Additionally, Robinson has previous felony convictions that, under federal law, prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the operation including the Second Judicial Drug Task Force, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the United States Secret Service, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenville Police Department, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, the Montgomery Police Department, and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Robinson and Taylor could face a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted. They were arrested last year.

