Henry: House Republican caucus 'completely divided'

State Rep. Ed Henry, R-Hartselle, says "there is a complete divide" in the Alabama House Republican Caucus. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Rep. Ed Henry spoke to reporters Thursday saying there is a “absolute chasm” in the House Republican Caucus.

Henry says House Majority leader Micky Hammon kept his position by one vote in a private Republican Caucus meeting Wednesday.

Lawmakers rarely go on record to discuss what happens in closed door caucus meetings.

Henry said there is a clear divide within the caucus. The divide, according to Henry, is often between newer and older members.

The impact on policy remains to be seen. Republicans have been effective in recent years getting their agendas passed, thanks in part to the supermajority they enjoy in both chambers.

“A completely divided caucus and there is an absolute distrust from the half that voted against the current majority leader. There is a feeling of distrust and almost cronyism that exists,” Henry said.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon would not respond to Henry’s comments. McCutcheon said there is an agreement to not talk about what happens in caucus.

