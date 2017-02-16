Family member: South Haven will close at end of February

Colon cancer patients might improve their chances of survival if they eat nuts along with an overall healthy diet and regular exercise, two new studies report.

An experimental method that combines gene therapy, stem cells and ultrasound has healed large bone breaks in lab animals, researchers have found.

Families seeking to cool off don't expect to pick up a nasty infection. Yet, outbreaks of a diarrhea-causing parasitic infection have doubled in recent years at swimming pools and water playgrounds in the United States

The same vaccine that cuts the risk of cervical cancer in women might also lower the chances of head and neck cancers in men, new research suggests.

Insulin typically saves the lives of those with diabetes, but it can also be a way for some people to kill themselves, a new review warns.

South Haven Health and Rehabilitation Center in Montgomery held a meeting Thursday night at 6:00 for families affected by the center losing its Medicaid and Medicare funding. The facility announced this week it will no longer be able to serve residents who receive Medicare or Medicaid funding starting March 1.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said the facility’s service agreement with the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services after it was found to be non-compliant with federal regulations on multiple inspection visits.

Though the company that owns the facility, Sava Senior Care, stated it is “too soon to tell” whether the facility will close, tonight’s meeting is an opportunity for families who will have to relocate to a new facility to be connected with resources to help them make the right decision.

Sava Senior Care did not respond to WSFA 12 News’ request to comment on the meeting and a staff member from the facility asked our reporter to leave the property when she arrived for the meeting.

A family member of one of the facility’s residents, who wanted to remain anonymous, said that he and his family were informed that the facility will be closing and that residents need to be moved out by the end of February.

WSFA 12 News will update this information as it comes in. Groups attending tonight’s meeting include ADPH and CMS.

