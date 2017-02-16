Carrabba's restaurant in Montgomery closes its doors

A U-Haul truck sits in the parking lot of the now closed Carrabba's restaurant in Montgomery. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Montgomery residents looking to fill their cravings for Italian food now have one less option.

Carrabba's Italian Grill has closed its doors at the company's Eastern Boulevard location. A call to the restaurant's phone number was greeted by a man who confirmed the restaurant closed Wednesday.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to Carrabba's corporate offices and received this response from Elizabeth Watts, the Director of Media and Community Relations for Bloomin' Brands, Inc.

"The last day for business was 2/15. Closing a restaurant is never easy. The decision was based solely on business circumstances and has no reflection on the employees or their service. Some employees will have the opportunity to transfer to another restaurant. All employees will receive severance."

The Montgomery location has been removed from the company's website, leaving only three locations in Alabama. Those are in Huntsville, Birmingham, and Mobile.

Montgomery's branch of the restaurant had been open for 13 years.

