Auburn to close streets Saturday to replace Toomer's Corner oaks

Portions of Magnolia Avenue and South College in Auburn will close Saturday morning as crews work to replace the trees at Toomer's Corner.

Auburn University is replacing the trees with two new live oaks. A fire set by a man in September severely damaged one of the trees.

University officials decided to replace both after finding two replacements that match each other in size and appearance.

The original Auburn Oaks were poisoned in 2011 and had to be replaced.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.