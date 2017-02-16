Woman pleads guilty to killing Union Springs police chief's daughter

There's an update on a Mississippi murder with an Alabama connection. Tarkesha Carter, 24, has pleaded guilty to the 2014 murder of Brittney Foster.

Foster was the daughter of Union Springs Police Chief Danny Jackson.

The murder happened in August of 2014 when Carter shot Foster in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings in Columbus, Mississippi. She's been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Chief Jackson has said that he is satisfied with the guilty plea and sentencing.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.