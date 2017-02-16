Andalusia residents charged with burglarizing businesses, church

Two Andalusia residents have been arrested and charged in connection to burglaries at two businesses and a church.

Brandon K. Sanders, 30, is charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree theft of property. Sabrina N. Alston, 36, is charged with one count of first-degree receiving stolen property.

Both were taken to the Covington County Jail where he's being held on a $350,000 and she is being held on a $100,000 bond.

