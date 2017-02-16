AHSAA Central Regional basketball results from Thursday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

AHSAA Central Regional basketball results from Thursday

AHSAA Regional Basketball Tournaments
Thursday Results

CENTRAL REGIONAL
Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Alabama State University

Class 7A Girls

Auburn (22-8) 58, Jeff Davis (6-21) 20
Central-Phenix City (25-4) 75, Lee-Montgomery (19-14) 54

Class 7A Boys

Central-Phenix City (24-3) 55, Jeff Davis  (21-11) 52
Auburn (21-8) 57, Lee-Montgomery (28-4) 40

Class 2A Girls

Choctaw County (17-6) 64, Goshen (14-7) 56
R.C. Hatch (21-5) 36, Central-Hayneville (14-9) 19

Class 2A Boys

Aliceville (15-9) 48, Calhoun (8-15) 39
R.C. Hatch (22-2) 64, Goshen (19-6)51

FRIDAY, FEB. 17
Class 6A Girls

Game 7 W: Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (29-2) vs. Game 6 W: Opelika (23-7), 9 a.m.
Game 8 W: Helena (13-16) vs. Game 5 W: Selma (26-2), noon

Class 6A Boys

Game 7 W: Paul Bryant (20-11) vs. Game 6 W: Stanhope Elmore (14-13), 10:30 a.m.
Game 8 W: Pelham (21-8) vs. Game 5 W: Wetumpka (8-12), 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A Girls

Game 7 W: Talladega County Central (23-8) vs. Game 5 W: Westminster-Oak Mountain (19-5), 3 p.m.
Game 8 W: Loachapoka (22-3) vs. Game 5 W: Cornerstone, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Boys

Game 7 W: Wadley (15-7) vs. Game 6 W: Cornerstone 13-9), 4:30 p.m.
Game 8 W: Notasulga (11-10) vs. Game 5 W: Ellwood Christian (14-9), 7:30 p.m.

