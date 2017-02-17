Scores: South Regional - Day 1 - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Scores: South Regional - Day 1

By Justin McNelley, Sports Reporter
DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) -

Here are the final scores for the South Regional for the first day.

Class 7A Girls:

Davidson defeated Murphy, 49-35

McGill-Toolen defeated Baker, 36-35

Class 7A Boys:

McGill-Toolen defeated Baker, 63-42

Theodore defeated Murphy, 59-57

Class 2A Girls:

Geneva County defeated Abbeville, 53-44

Samson defeated Ariton, 54-40

Class 2A Boys:

St. Luke's defeated Abbeville, 46-43

Barbour County defeated Samson, 52-38

