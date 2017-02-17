Town hall sheds light on Midtown crime concerns, public safety plans

From gunshots to home break-ins and suspicious people, Montgomery residents are voicing their concerns about crime in their community.



Hundreds showed up for a town hall meeting Thursday night, which focused on areas in central Montgomery, often referred to as Midtown.

That includes neighborhoods like Cloverdale, the Garden District, McGehee Estates, Hillwood, Vaughn Meadows, and Brentwood.

Top city officials were there to listen and provide answers.



There was an open dialogue as public safety leaders revealed what plans are in place to cut down on crime citywide

Mary Catherine Phillips organized the event. She said it's alarming to hear gunshots in her Midtown Montgomery neighborhood almost every night. She worries about her little girl.



“I want her to grow up in this area and come back and live here. I want her to feel safe,” she said.

The goal of the meeting, held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, was for residents, business owners and organizations to unite with local officials in effort to improve safety and communication. Montgomery Public Safety Director Christopher Murphy, Mayor Todd Strange, Police Chief Ernest Finley and different heads of all of the public safety agencies were in attendance.



“We are gathered here so that we can have larger, collective voice than what we have in our individual neighborhood associations. With some of the recent crime that's happened in the Midtown Montgomery area, we wanted to get together and speak with city officials and express some concern and get answers from them about some specific incidents and situations and see how we can work together with them to eliminate and reduce that crime,” Phillips said.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham touted the big turnout.

“Finding out their concerns, finding out what can we do to assist, what can we do to help prevent- this is very important. It's important for us in law enforcement and public safety as a whole so I'm excited to see the number of people who came out for this,” he said.

Residents acknowledged that they have a basic level of responsibility to protect their own homes and families, like locking doors to their vehicles and homes and setting alarms.

But they also told officials that they’re tired of frequent gunshots, poor response from 911, cars and groups of people casing streets and homes, residential burglaries and packages stolen from porches. They also mentioned the recent arrest of a teenager accused of attacking and robbing two women in Cloverdale.

Chief Finley stressed that in 2017, there are plans in place to reduce crime by ten percent.

Officers are doing much more thorough follow ups in cases of shots fired. They’re speaking with witnesses and searching for shell casings in an effort to determine where the gunshots originated from. But Finley said officers need help from the community to get information.

Part of the efforts to more effectively combat crime in 2017 involves the consolidation of department resources.

MPD has gone from four precincts to two sectors to streamline the force. Officers have switched to 12 hour shifts to have more of them on the streets at any given time.

Each sector now has a captain dedicated to each shift so that members of the command staff are on duty 24/7. Senior level supervisors are overseeing half of the city’s police operations at all times.

The new initiatives will be evaluated every 90 days to determine MPD’s progress in order to determine if they’re going in the right direction. Finley thinks the changes will have an impact on day-to-day crime.

Chief Finley added that MPD is part of a task force with state and federal partners that’s seeing success as the agencies work to get illegal guns off the streets.

MPD also received a $1.2 million grant enabling them to hire more officer to specifically work in communities where there is high crime, including Chisholm and Virginia Loop. Those officers will work with residents, businesses and schools to engage local youth and combat crime.

Director Chris Murphy addressed concerns about 911 calls. He says dispatchers should pick up within six rings, but callers can be put on hold if the 911 center is dealing with an overload of calls about a particular incident, like an accident or shooting. He encouraged callers to hold for a dispatcher as their call will be taken in the order it’s received. If you hang up, the process will start over.

Murphy says there are more dispatchers working for the city now than he’s ever seen before during his tenure here and that in the month of February, less than five percent of 911 calls rolled over to the “hold” system.

He acknowledged a recent incident at the 911 center which involved human error and indicated that the person responsible was being “severely disciplined.” He also said that the matter sparked a policy change, but did not elaborate any further.

Murphy told the crowd that the collaboration between citizens and authorities is key to making the city’s streets safer and residents at the town hall said it’s a cause worth fighting for.

“This was an important event and I think city-wide, county-wide, everybody agrees that crime and safety are areas that we need to continue to address and take seriously, which we all do,” said Montgomery City Councilman Arch Lee, who represents District 7. “I just think it shows that the citizens of Montgomery are concerned and care and want to help in any way they can help and want to hear what we can do as a city to help them.”

“We want to create a dialogue and know how we can work together to reduce the crime happening in Montgomery,” Mary Catherine Phillips added.

