UPDATE: Lanes of I-85 SB near Mitylene clear after crash

Lanes of I-85 southbound are clear after a crash near exit 11, which is also known as the Mitylene exit, caused delays, according to the cameras provided by the Alabama Dept. of Transportation.

Sheriff officials say the crash is caused traffic to be backed up past the outer loop. ALDOT Cameras show the crash has since cleared.

No word on what may have caused this crash or if there were any injuries involved.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.