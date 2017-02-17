Eric: Fantastic Friday, wet weather Saturday

Cold air dominates our Friday morning, but hang on...it gets better! Sunshine will make for a warm Friday afternoon. We're tracking our next storm system that will start to impact the area after midnight. If you have outdoor plans Saturday, you'll want to give our forecast a read...

TODAY: Temperatures around freezing are slowly starting to climb as we speak. Mostly sunny skies will allow highs to climb to near 70 this afternoon, making for a fantastic Friday forecast. Clouds will slowly be building on the westward horizon at sunset (and could make for a very photogenic show) in advance of an approaching upper-level low. During the overnight, clouds will thicken and isolated showers will develop after midnight.

SATURDAY: As the upper low swings on by, pockets of rain will overspread the area from west to east.

There will not be any severe weather with this system, so I'm calling this more nuisance rain instead of anything more robust. Overall rain chances from morning into afternoon are expected to run in the 50-60% range with much of what falls being light to moderate. A rumble of thunder or two will be possible, but most of the rain falls shy of being considered heavy. Higher resolution guidance suggests the most widespread rain may favor the morning with showers becoming a bit more isolated by afternoon.

Outdoor activities are likely to be affected in some way, but I still don't think this is a washout of a forecast. Some spots (like any event) will get more rain than others. But there will be locations that experience large chunks of the day with no rain. Others trend the opposite direction. But I certainly wouldn't be canceling any plans based on this forecast.

SUNDAY: As the upper low pulls east, ridging builds Sunday and will result in some sunshine and a rapid warming trend. Highs Sunday in the middle 70s will spike to around 80 by Monday. Sunday is definitely the better pick of the two-weekend options outdoors.

