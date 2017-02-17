Dadeville residents arrested after found in possession of drugs

Two Dadeville residents were arrested after investigators recovered "Spice" and cocaine from their possession.

According to the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, a sheriff's deputy stopped Moriale Toombs, 30, and Kenya Ford, 35, in a routine traffic stop on Thursday. Investigators with the Narcotics Task Force listening to the radio traffic realized one of the passengers was a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

Several packages of synthetic marijuana, "Spice," were recovered during the stop, according to investigators.

Due to the "Spice" recovery and facts from the ongoing investigation, law enforcement personnel obtained a search warrant for the residence of a person of interest, where investigators recovered cocaine and marijuana.

Toombs was later arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana 1st degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ford was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana 2nd degree, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An investigation into the source of the "Spice" is underway, and more arrests are anticipated.

