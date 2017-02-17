Wetumpka to hold Mardi Gras festivities Feb. 25

If you can't head to Mobile or New Orleans, another Mardi Gras celebration is set for Saturday, Feb. 25 in Elmore County.
Hosted by the Order of Cimarron, the fifth annual Wetumpka festivities will begin at Gold Star Park in Downtown Wetumpka at 9 a.m.
Vendors will include arts and crafts, jewelry, forged knives, monogramming, and many more. There will be food available for purchase including fried alligator, kettle corn, gourmet apples and more.
The Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 p.m.
