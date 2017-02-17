Florida man convicted in Dale County falsified water testing case

A Florida man has been convicted of wire fraud following a scheme to falsify water samples during testing of water lines in south Alabama, according to the Department of Justice.

Darin Lewis,46, of Crestview, plead guilty to one count of conspiring to commit wire fraud, according to United State Attorney George L. Beck Jr.

According to court documents, in 2014 the Dale County Water Authority hired a Florida company, Roberson Excavation, to replace water lines in Dale county. Lewis began working to replace the lines around February of 2015 but by that time, was already three months behind schedule.

Lewis’ co-defendant, Billy Ray Roberson the owner of the company and his supervisor, instructed him to falsify the testing required to be completed before the lines went into operation. One of those tests is used to determine whether harmful bacteria is present in the water.

Beck says a sentencing hearing will be scheduled in the upcoming months where Lewis will face a minimum sentence of five years imprisonment.

The other defendants in the case, Roberson and Roberson Excavation, will proceed to trial on June 5th, 2017 in Dothan.

