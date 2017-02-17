Dothan's 'bat man' dead in Thursday night shooting

President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.More >>
The protest centered on policies promoted by Pence, a former governor of Indiana, and president Donald Trump.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
The manager of the harbor said California sea lions are likely in their migratory and looking for handouts. When people hand food to the animals, he said, “That’s unfortunately what can happen.”More >>
The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus that has wowed crowds for 146 years with its "Greatest Show on Earth" is taking its final bow.More >>
President Donald Trump is using the nation that is home to Islam's holiest site as a backdrop to call for Muslim unity in the fight against terrorism.More >>
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.More >>
The launch comes a week after the North successfully tested a new midrange missile that experts say may one day be capable of reaching Alaska or Hawaii.More >>
Madison County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing in progress just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
The Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Sunday.More >>
Saturday marked a record high for May 20th with 8.15 inches of rainfall. The last record was set 1980 at 2.0 inches.More >>
Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.More >>
