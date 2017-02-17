Dothan's 'bat man' dead in Thursday night shooting

One man is dead and an investigation has begun after a shooting in Gordon, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Donald Valenza said the shooting happened at 6:18 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of South County Road 81. When units arrived on the scene at one man was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim is identified as 34-year-old Jerry Rustin Bodiford, a well-known resident in the Dothan community many people called the "bat man" as he stood near the courthouse in Dothan twirling a baseball bat.

Valenza said an altercation stemmed from a domestic dispute between Bodiford and Michael Bryson, a family member. Bodiford approached the homeowner with a knife, according to the sheriff. The family called 911 but by the time units arrived, Bodiford was on the ground after suffering a gunshot wound.

Valenza said they are not calling this a case of self-defense at this time. They are collecting evidence and statements and will turn that over to a grand jury once the investigation concludes.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Valenza said Bodiford had a history of arrest but did not give any specific charges.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.