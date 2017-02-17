Teen charged with damaging historic American Indian site

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - A man who reportedly identified himself as a member of a sovereign citizens group is charged with damaging a historic American Indian site near Tuscaloosa.

The Tuscaloosa News reports 19-year-old Carlos Kendrick Fountain is charged with desecration following his arrest at Moundville Archaeological Park earlier this month.

Court records show the park manager called police after finding Fountain and a woman digging a hole atop an ancient Indian mound. The newspaper reports the two were wearing turbans and told officers they were Moorish sovereign citizens who wanted to put their feet into the Earth.

Groups that monitor extremism say Moorish sovereign citizens typically reject government authority.

Court records don't include the name of an attorney for Fountain, and he didn't return a phone message seeking comment.

