Andre Harrison accepts new position with SACs

Dr. Andre Harrison, the former superintendent for Elmore County Schools, has announced his acceptance for a position with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools as the state director for continuous improvement and accreditation.

According to Harrison, his new position will oversee the accreditation process for schools within the state and help support and provide guidance during continuous improvement efforts.

"I am very excited about this new chapter in my life and look forward to working throughout the State of Alabama to continue my efforts to ensure our boys and girls are provided a quality education," Harrison said.

Harrison said he plans to finish out the school year in Elmore County and retire on June 30th. His new role will begin with AdvancEd on July 1st.

"I am very grateful for my career here in our GREAT school system and the various roles where I was afforded the opportunity to serve our boys and girls," Harrison said, "I would like to thank our students, parents, staff, and community members for the love and support you have given me. Elmore County Family members, even though my professional “family” is about to grow, you all will always be my FIRST family. I love you all, and let’s finish our school with greatness!"

During the general election, in a hotly contested race voters chose Richard Dennis to be the next superintendent of Elmore County Schools.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.