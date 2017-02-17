Montgomery police officer in critical condition, woman stable after crash

Officer Carlos Taylor (left), who was injured in the accident, stands with family friend Eva Hernandez (Source: Eva Hernandez)

A Montgomery police officer and one other person were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery Friday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The crash happened on Woodley Road near Knollwood Road, which is close to Peter Crump Elementary.

Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley identified the officer as 22-year-old Carlos Taylor. Taylor has been on the force for two years.

"His command staff sees him as a go-to officer that we have on the streets of Montgomery," Finley said.

At 1 p.m. Friday, Taylor was assigned to special detail and was behind the wheel of an unmarked unit. He was responding to help another officer who was trying to apprehend a suspect with a gun when he collided with another vehicle, Finley said. There was major damage to both vehicles.

Taylor and the driver of the other vehicle, an unidentified woman, were transported to Baptist Medical Center South.

Finley said Taylor is in critical condition and under observation.

The driver of the other vehicle is in stable condition. Her name hasn't been released.

"We are reaching out to not only the community but the family, the MPD family, for a safe and healthy recovery for the officer as well as the other driver of the vehicle, an adult female. Officer Taylor is definitely a professional, young officer. He’s highly respected," Finley said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has taken over the investigation of the crash.

Woodley Road was closed for several hours while the scene was investigated and the crash was cleared.

