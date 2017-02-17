Parents of 3-month-old found dead in Autauga County arrested on drug charges

The parents of a deceased infant are facing drug charges, Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger confirmed Friday.

The parents, 33-year-old Kedra Motley and 38-year-old Jeffrey Jermaine Edwards, are each facing two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of marijuana.

Their 3-month-old baby was found dead in an Aljuise Drive home on Feb. 3.

According to court documents, law enforcement executed a drug search warrant on the day the infant died and found pills, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

They were booked in the Autauga Metro Jail. Bond was set at $32,000 each.

Sedinger wouldn't comment on if the child's death and the drug charges were related in any way.

