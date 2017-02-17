AL educators concerned about future funding of Science in Motion program

ASIM is one of the programs utilized in Ms. Jamison's classroom at Beulah. Alabama was the first state in the nation to institute the program statewide. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Alabama Science in Motion program is facing potential budget cuts and the news isn't sitting well with educators in Lee County.

Diane Jamison has been an educator for more than 35 years. Her favorite subject to teach is science.

"Everything about this whole world is science, the Beulah High School teacher explained. "Kids don't realize it. If I can inspire them, I think we will have more scientist, doctors, and astronauts."

ASIM is one of the programs utilized in her classroom at Beulah. Alabama was the first state in the nation to institute the program statewide.

"It's like a library. I can go and borrow the book, use it, and bring it back. We are able to do photosynthesis labs. We are able to use spectrometers," Jamison explained of the program.

She's just one teacher concerned the momentum her students have gained is in jeopardy. This is because the budget proposed by Gov. Robert Bentley for next year recommends cutting all of the $1.5 million going to the program.

"We are trying to meet the Common Core standards," Jamison said. "We are trying to move students up to A+ ready. This program is something that is invaluable in equipping our students. We won't be able to sustain it at the level that we are."

Jamison and other Science In Motion teachers are hoping state legislators hear their request and keep the program funded.

