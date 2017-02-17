AL educators concerned about future funding of Science in Motion program

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.More >>
President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.More >>
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.More >>
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.More >>
A transgender "bathroom bill" reminiscent of one that caused national uproar in North Carolina now may be on a fast-track to becoming law in Texas _ but only apply to public schools.More >>
A transgender "bathroom bill" reminiscent of one that caused national uproar in North Carolina now may be on a fast-track to becoming law in Texas _ but only apply to public schools.More >>
Monday will mark three weeks to the day since a 14-year old Bellingrath Middle School student was shot and killed.More >>
Monday will mark three weeks to the day since a 14-year old Bellingrath Middle School student was shot and killed.More >>
Forget the days of reading from a textbook and memorizing notes. One educator at Saint James School is re-thinking the normal approach to teaching history, and her name is Venna Everett.More >>
Forget the days of reading from a textbook and memorizing notes. One educator at Saint James School is re-thinking the normal approach to teaching history, and her name is Venna Everett.More >>
The Montgomery Public Schools Board has issues and frustrations with the Alabama Department of Education and its handling of the intervention into MPS so far.More >>
The Montgomery Public Schools Board has issues and frustrations with the Alabama Department of Education and its handling of the intervention into MPS so far.More >>
Troy City Schools are teaming up with a technology developer to provide students with critical thinking tools that will help them score a better future.More >>
Troy City Schools are teaming up with a technology developer to provide students with critical thinking tools that will help them score a better future.More >>
Three years later, the district and the state both have new superintendents, but state superintendent Michael Sentance says he hasn't received an update on Selma's intervention since he was hired eight months ago.More >>
Three years later, the district and the state both have new superintendents, but state superintendent Michael Sentance says he hasn't received an update on Selma's intervention since he was hired eight months ago.More >>
The price of a college education is going up for Troy University students.More >>
The price of a college education is going up for Troy University students.More >>
The Alabama State University Board of Trustees met Friday for their regularly scheduled meeting on campus where they extended praise for the end of the damaging FSS report and Alabama attorney general's criminal investigation.More >>
The Alabama State University Board of Trustees met Friday for their regularly scheduled meeting on campus where they extended praise for the end of the damaging FSS report and Alabama attorney general's criminal investigation.More >>
State Superintendent Michael Sentance announced the timeline for the instructional audits currently taking place in the school system.More >>
State Superintendent Michael Sentance announced the timeline for the instructional audits currently taking place in the school system.More >>
One of the three women who successfully sued Alabama State University and its former chief operating officer, John Knight, has written a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey urging her to do something to prevent him from being the keynote speaker at ASU's upcoming spring commencement ceremonies.More >>
One of the three women who successfully sued Alabama State University and its former chief operating officer, John Knight, has written a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey urging her to do something to prevent him from being the keynote speaker at ASU's upcoming spring commencement ceremonies.More >>
A total of 30 active duty and retired military members along with mid-shipmen from Auburn University’s NROTC set out on a four-day march from Auburn to Navarre, Florida.More >>
A total of 30 active duty and retired military members along with mid-shipmen from Auburn University’s NROTC set out on a four-day march from Auburn to Navarre, Florida.More >>