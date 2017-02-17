Gunn family files federal lawsuit against Officer Smith, police department

The Family of Greg Gunn, a man fatally shot by a Montgomery police officer in Feb. 2015, is seeking justice in federal court.

Gunn's family has filed a civil suit against officer Aaron Smith, who killed Gunn, Police Chief Ernest Finley, and the Montgomery Police Department.

The suit lists eight counts that show the defendants deprived Gunn of his rights by using excessive force without legal justification, illegally frisking and searching Gunn, racial profiling, and poor training.

The family is asking for a $10 million judgment in this case.

Smith maintains his innocence.

