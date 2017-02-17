Scores from Friday's action at the South and Central Regionals

2017 AHSAA Regional Tournament

Friday’s results/Saturday pairings

SOUTH REGIONAL

At Dothan Civic Center

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

Class 6A Girls

Carver-Montgomery (10-16) 49, Blount (18-5) 42

Sidney Lanier (17-9) 53, LeFlore (30-3) 44

Class 6A Boys

Daphne (30-3) 64, Carver-Montgomery (18-9) 51

Spanish Fort (24-8) 60, Sidney Lanier (19-11) 56

Class 1A Girls

Pleasant Home (25-4) 51, Linden (21-5) 55

J.F. Shields (18-3) 56, Kinston (14-17) 32

Class 1A Boys

Pleasant Home (23-7) 59, Linden (19-10) 49

Georgiana (26-2) 53, J.F. Shields (13-10) 46



SATURDAY, FEB. 18

Class 4A Girls

Game 3 W: B.T. Washington Magnet (13-7) vs. Game 2 W: Andalusia (13-12), 9 a.m.

Game 4 W: Montgomery Catholic (25-3) vs. Game 1 W: Monroe County (14-10), noon

Class 4A Boys

Game 3 W: Bullock County (18-10) vs. Game 2 W: Monroe County (20-4), 10:30 a.m.

Game 4 W: Montgomery Catholic (20-9) vs. Game 1 W: Escambia County (18-10), 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A Girls

Game 3 W: Straughn (9-21) vs. Game 2 W: T.R. Miller (23-4), 3 p.m.

Game 4 W: Geneva (23-6) vs. Game 1 W: Hillcrest-Evergreen (21-0), 6 p.m.

Class 3A Boys

Game 3 W: Daleville (19-6) vs. Game 2 W: Mobile Christian (19-9), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4 W: Pike County (19-7) vs. Game 1 W: Hiillcrest-Evergreen (20-5), 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL REGIONAL

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Alabama State University

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

Class 6A Girls

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (30-2) 59, Opelika (23-8) 39

Selma (27-2) 58, Helena (13-17) 38

Class 6A Boys

Paul Bryant (21-11) 66, Stanhope Elmore (14-14) 43

Pelham (22-8) 58, Wetumpka (8-13) 31

Class 1A Girls

Westminster-Oak Mountain (20-5) 49, Talladega County Central (23-9) 16

Loachapoka (23-3) 67, Cornerstone 42

Class 1A Boys

Cornerstone (14-9) 85, Wadley (15-8) 78

Ellwood Christian (15-9) 48, Notasulga (11-11) 47



SATURDAY, FEB. 18

Class 4A Girls

Game 7 W: Sipsey Valley (24-5) vs. Game 6 W: Hale County (19-5), 9 a.m.

Game 8 W: Oneonta (16-11) vs. Game 5 W: Greensboro (20-4), noon

Class 4A Boys

Game 7 W: Holt (15-14) vs. Game 6 W: Hale County (24-4), 10:30 a.m.

Game 8 W: Childersburg (24-5) vs. Game 5 W: Bibb County (10-21), 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A Girls

Game 7 W: Coosa Central (20-5) vs. Game 6 W: Midfield (23-10), 3 p.m.

Game 8 W: Greene County (19-4) vs. Game 5 W: Montgomery Academy (26-4), 6 p.m.

Class 3A Boys

Game 7 W: Central Coosa (17-11) vs. Game 6 W: Midfield (24-6), 4:30 p.m.

Game 8 W: American Christian (23-7) vs. Game 5 W: Montevallo (25-4), 7:30 p.m.

(COURTESY AHSAA)